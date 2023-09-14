A teenager who planned to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office was arrested in Vladivostok

In Vladivostok, a court arrested a teenager who planned to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office. The press service of the Sovetsky District Court of the city reported this to Lenta.ru.

The student will be in custody until November 9, 2023.

According to the department, the boy had a negative attitude towards the special military operation and disliked the authorities. Therefore, he underwent training on the Internet to carry out sabotage and planned to set fire to the military commissariat of the Primorsky Territory.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Article 205.3 (“Training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

