Near Volgograd, a teenager accidentally shot a 12-year-old friend with an air rifle

In the village of Ivanovka near Volgograd, a 15-year-old teenager accidentally shot a 12-year-old schoolboy with an air rifle. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Volgograd Region.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 25. Friends came to visit their friend and in the courtyard of his house they began to shoot from a Hatsan rifle belonging to the owner.

As a result of careless handling of weapons, the eldest of the friends accidentally shot a friend in the stomach. The boy was taken to a hospital in Volgograd with a bullet wound to the abdomen.

“On this fact, the employees of the PDN will conduct an inspection, take measures in accordance with the law,” the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region added.

Earlier it was reported that in Vladivostok, a 13-year-old teenager accidentally shot a third grader in the chest from a trauma.