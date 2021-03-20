The 17-year-old resident of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, who is known for earning his first million at the age of 15, was caught on the drug trade. He is currently under house arrest, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda.

So, the boy started his business selling badges in the Urals. He then opened 22 locations in the region and beyond. On December 3, he was detained with 100 grams of powder. The bank cards that were with him, 220 thousand rubles and the phone were seized by the police.

At first, the acquaintances of the young men thought that he was framed by competitors or envious people. However, during a search in the teenager’s garage, they found another 100 grams of drugs.

It turned out that he worked in three cities: Muravlenko, Gubkinsky and Kogalym. With the money earned from illegal business to buy alcohol, TV, carpet and furniture for the garage, where he organized parties with friends.

