In St. Petersburg, a teenager was detained who, armed with a machete, wounded his mother, after which he tried to hack to death the doctors. About this on Sunday, October 11, reports regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to investigators, on the night of October 11, in one of the apartments on Iskrovsky Prospekt, the teenager attacked his mother and, with the help of a machete, stabbed her in the neck, and also partially scalped the victim. After the incident, an ambulance brigade arrived at the scene, which the teenager also attacked. The medics managed to fight off the aggressive guy, who was soon detained by the police. The woman was taken to the hospital, doctors are fighting for her life.

According to the portal 78.ru, the suspect is 15 years old, he is in the 9th grade in a school in St. Petersburg. Cold steel weapons were seized at the crime scene, the suspect is in the isolation ward. Operatives and investigators establish all the circumstances of the incident. The TFR opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Attempted Murder).

On August 25, it was reported that in Moscow, an 18-year-old son stabbed his mother and tried to commit suicide.