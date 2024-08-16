In St. Petersburg, a court sent a teenager to a correctional colony for the murder of his father

The Moscow District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced a 16-year-old teenager to three years in a correctional colony for the massacre of his father. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the joint press service of the city’s courts.

The investigation and the court established that the young man committed the crime on January 1 in an apartment on Predportovy Proezd. He admitted his guilt. According to “Fontanka“, on New Year’s Eve, a quarrel occurred between a parent and his son, during which the latter took up a knife. It was not possible to save the father.

