In Volgograd, investigators began checking after the body of a 17-year-old teenager was found in a rented apartment in the city center. This is reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The dead young man was found on Sunday morning, March 28th. According to preliminary information, overnight and at night he spent time with his comrades in an apartment rented for a day. After a short sleep, the teenager felt unwell and lost consciousness. Friends reported the incident to his parents and called an ambulance. The arrived doctors failed to save the young man, he died on the spot.

The cause of death of the teenager will be established by a forensic medical examination. Investigators are investigating the reasons and circumstances of the incident. The audit will be made a procedural decision.

In February, in the Moscow region, a teenager died in front of the police. The mother of a 16-year-old child with diabetes turned to the inspector of the juvenile affairs unit to talk to her son and persuade him to undergo a medical examination. At this time, the teenager stole the keys to the safe and took possession of a relative’s gun. At some point, there was a shot.