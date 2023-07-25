How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian millionaire Anton Cherepennikov is the founder of ICS Holding and worked in partnership with the Putin government (photo) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDR KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

One of the leading names in the information technology industry in Russia, tycoon Anton Cherepennikov, was found dead inside his office last Saturday (22).

The owner of ICS Holding was responsible for most of the production of wiretapping and the tracking of users and information on the Internet within the country, according to The Sun newspaper.

According to local press, Cherepennikov died after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, the cause of death was questioned by a friend of his, Vasily Polonsky. There are still no details on performing an autopsy on the body.

The millionaire acted within the government of Vladimir Putin, with the Russian security service. This is the second death of a tycoon in less than a week in the country.

Food business entrepreneur Igor Kudryakov was also found dead at his home last Friday (21) in Moscow.