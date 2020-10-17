The majority of Russian teachers (43%) said that work and communication with children motivated them to stay in the profession. On Saturday, October 17, reports RT citing the results of a study by the online school Skysmart.

At the same time, about 20% of the respondents confessed their love for their work and the subject they teach. A sense of duty and recognition motivates 9% of teachers to work.

Another 8% of the study participants said that self-development motivates them, 7% – the desire to be in demand in the profession.

The gratitude of students and parents, as well as the work schedule with long vacations, was chosen by 4% of the respondents. 1% each noted such items as belonging to the dynasty of teachers and the size of the salary.

A total of 2.3 thousand teachers took part in the survey.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation not cancel regional additional payments to teachers for classroom leadership due to the introduction of similar payments at the federal level.

From September 1, it was decided to introduce a special supplement for class teachers in the amount of at least 5 thousand rubles at the expense of the federal budget.