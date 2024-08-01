OK and Uchi.ru: Teachers Read and Do Gardening During the Holidays

Most teachers, in order to recharge their batteries after the school year, spend time with their families. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by Odnoklassniki and the educational platform Uchi.ru (part of VK) about how teachers relax during the summer holidays.

The second most popular activity among teachers is reading books (40 percent), and the third most popular activity is gardening (38 percent). During long vacations, teachers also focus on professional development (33 percent), watch films (28 percent), do handicrafts (22 percent), and visit theaters and exhibitions (14 percent).

“Handicrafts”, “Recreation”, “Garden and vegetable garden” entered the top 5 most popular topics among users of “Hobbies” in “OK”. About 40 percent of all who have visited the service since the beginning of the year watch content dedicated to these hobbies and activities. In addition, “Cooking” and “Fashion and beauty” are popular.

In addition to gardening and handicrafts, teachers named such unusual hobbies as numismatics, speedcubing, singing in an opera choir, collecting vinyl records, beekeeping, paper vine weaving, and postcrossing.

“Uchi.ru” and “OK” launched the project “Teachers outside of school”, in which caring teachers talk about their favorite activities and conduct master classes for all users of the social network. The most interesting stories are collected in “Odnoklassniki”.