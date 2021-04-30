Russian teachers in Tajikistan have been transferred to safe areas in connection with the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. This was announced on Friday, April 30, at the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

“In view of the complication of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Rossotrudnichestvo office with the assistance of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Education of Russia, three teachers who worked at a school in the village of Histevarz (Gafurovsky district) bordering the Kyrgyz Republic, were evacuated to a safe area,” the ministry said. …

The military clash took place on one of the sections of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the day before. It was preceded by a conflict between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, the ownership of which is disputed by both parties.

Both republics pulled additional military forces to the area where the shootout took place. By the evening of the same day, the parties were able to agree on a ceasefire from 17:00 Moscow time. They committed themselves to withdrawing forces to the places of their former deployment.

However, on April 30, skirmishes resumed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Tajik security forces fired at the village of Kyzyl-Bel in the area bordering Kyrgyzstan. Later it became known that the parties decided to withdraw their troops from the state border line. In Kyrgyzstan, they also reported a complete cessation of shooting.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the agreements reached between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to end the clashes.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, as a result of clashes at the border, 31 people died and another 154 were injured. In addition, dozens of residential buildings, a school and a frontier post were burned down in Kyrgyzstan.