In Balashikha, an 18-year-old teacher was suspected of molesting a seventh-grader

In Balashikha near Moscow, an 18-year-old teacher-trainee was suspected of molesting a 13-year-old student. On Tuesday, November 22, reports MK.RU.

According to the publication, in early November, the girl met the figurant, and they began to correspond. Soon, the Russian called the seventh grader to visit and began to harass her, after which the minor told her mother about everything.

The victim says that the teacher was not her teacher and they recognized each other on social networks. However, it is known that the suspect is a teacher’s college student. He practiced in the elementary grades of the school where his victim studied.