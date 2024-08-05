Russian teacher says he took part in SVO during school holidays

A Russian teacher has spoken about being sent to the front during school holidays. Dmitry Gudush, call sign Sukhar, participated in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine three times, writes RT.

According to the publication, despite the reservation, the 49-year-old man ended up on the front lines three times of his own free will, and each time he ended up in a different unit.

According to the serviceman, he took part in the SVO as a tank gunner and sniper. Now he is a commander of an 82-mm mortar crew in the Scar group of the special forces “Akhmat”.

The soldier said that he did not immediately admit to his relatives that he was going to the front – when he was going to the SVO zone for the first time, he told his mother that he was supposedly going to meet his fiancée’s parents in Altai, where there is no communication, and he confessed only after returning.

The man has an injury and had surgery on his hand – now he can’t clench his fist, but overall he thinks he’s in good physical shape.

“One of the goals is to show children who is right and who is wrong, where is the truth and where is the lie, because it is difficult for a child to navigate the huge flow of information without an experienced and wise teacher,” Gudush explained his desire to go to the front.

Earlier, Bashkiria resident Zakir Tashmatov went to the SVO zone instead of his son Oleg, who did not return from the front. He also took his son’s call sign, Klen, “so that the enemy would know that Klen is alive.”