In Norilsk, a taxi driver refused to take a disabled person to the hospital, the man died

In Norilsk, investigators opened a criminal case after a taxi driver refused to take a disabled person to the hospital. Representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Yulia Arbuzova, reported this to Lenta.ru.

The case was opened under an article about improper provision of services. The driver's identity has been established; he turned out to be a 50-year-old resident of Norilsk.

According to investigators, on the morning of February 16, a taxi driver dropped a 62-year-old disabled man and his wife out of the car. The couple ordered another taxi, in which the man already felt ill. At the hospital, they carried out resuscitation measures on him, which did not yield results. The man was posthumously diagnosed with acute coronary insufficiency.

The wife stated that in the first taxi she sat in the front seat of the car, but the driver demanded that she sit in the back. Then a conflict arose, as a result of which the taxi driver, using physical force, forced the spouses to leave the car.

