A Russian taxi driver brought a sleeping client to the police, confusing him with a corpse. On Sunday, May 2, reports E1.RU.

According to the material, the driver turned to law enforcement officers because he believed that the man who had called the car fell asleep and died. The taxi driver told the staff that there was a corpse in the back seat of his car.

However, according to the police, they managed to wake up the passenger, after which he went home. It is noted that no prohibited substances were found with the man.

Earlier it was reported that in June 2020, railroad employees at Chyford Handret station between London and the city of Southend-on-Sea in England confused a sunbathing nudist with a corpse. The linemen noticed the legs of a naked man lying near the railway tracks. The man showed no signs of life, so the workers called the transport police.