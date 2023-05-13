Russian judoka Inal Tasoev became the silver medalist of the 36th World Championship in Qatar in the weight category over 100 kg. As reported on May 13 “Sport Express”, the gold medal went to his rival from France, three-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner.

Bronze medals were won by Brazilian Rafael Silva and Alisher Yusupov from Uzbekistan.

The 25-year-old Tasoev already has the 2021 European Judo Champion title, as well as the 2020 European Championship silver medal. In addition, he won the Grand Slam and Grand Prix stages six times.

The Tasoev medal was the second for Russian athletes in the tournament, which will last until May 14.

A day earlier, on May 12, judoist Arman Adamyan became the winner of the world championship in the weight category up to 100 kg. In the last match, the Russian fought with two-time world champion Lukasz Krpalek from the Czech Republic. Krpalek’s “third warning” brought him the gold medal, after which he automatically dropped out of the tournament.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Adamyan.

At the same time, the European Judo Union (EJU) supported the decision of the International Judo Federation (IJF) on the admission of Russians and Belarusians in a neutral status. Thus, 20 judokas participating in the World Championships in Doha in Qatar will retain their chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 at the end of the tournament.

Earlier, on May 2, the federation banned eight athletes from Russia from participating in the World Championships in this sport. As the IJF recalled, only athletes working in the training and sports centers of the Russian national teams and judokas who do not support the Russian special operation to protect Donbass will be allowed to participate in the 2023 World Judo Championship and federation competitions.

At the end of April, the IJF allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under the auspices of the organization in a neutral status.