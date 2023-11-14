Home page politics Ukraine war

After heavy losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is modifying its tanks. The new models will be equipped with additional armor plates and defensive elements.

Moscow – Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, numerous Russian tanks have been destroyed – according to estimates by military analysts over 5,000 and more than 10,000 armored vehicles. Due to the high losses, Russia says it now wants to send a modified version of the BMP-3 tank to the front.

Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle without additional equipment. © IMAGO/Ivan Noyabrev

According to Russian propagandists, the tanks will be equipped with additional reactive armor, cage protection against anti-tank projectiles and an electronic device for destroying drones. The Use of war drones is practiced by both Russia and Ukraine. With reactive armor, plates coated with explosives are mounted on the tank so that striking projectiles explode before they penetrate the tank.

The tanks have already been delivered, but Russia has not provided any information about the number. This is reported by the Ukrainian online platform Defense Express.

Russia upgraded tanks in the spring

Equipping with additional parts for defense is not new. Loud Defense Express In April 2023, BMP-3 tanks were equipped with protective elements of the type 675-sb3KDZ, consisting of grilles and polymer plates. These are intended to protect against attacks from anti-tank projectiles. Despite the additional protection, Russia lost numerous tanks near the Ukrainian city of Vuhledar in the spring, reports said Defense Express.

According to data from The Military Balance 2023 The inventory of BMP-3 tanks in Russia was around 400 at the beginning of this year. The manufacturer Kurganmashzavod delivered a further 106 new tanks to the Russian army in the first quarter of this year, according to Russia. In addition, around 60 tanks were overhauled.

Ukraine will receive around 200 Leopard 1 tanks from Europe

Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands want to supply the Ukrainian army with 195 Leopard 1A5 tanks. These are also to be modernized and equipped with reactive armor to protect against Russian anti-tank projectiles. The arms companies Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall are retrofitting the old tanks.

Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle with cage protection against anti-tank projectiles. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

One advantage of the Leopard 1 tanks is their comparatively low weight of around 42.5 tons. Especially with regard to the approaching winter and the associated softening of the ground, the Ukrainian troops’ maneuverability remains intact. “The advantage of the Leopard over, for example, the T-64 is accuracy, range and speed,” says a Ukrainian tank gunner named Oleksiy on the online portal ArmyInform. (like)