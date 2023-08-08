Ritter: Armed Forces of Ukraine discouraged by the feat of destroying 8 vehicles of Russian tankers

The Russian tank discouraged the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), single-handedly destroying eight pieces of enemy equipment in battle. This was stated by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner on YouTube.

Ritter explained that he was referring to a video in which a Russian tank “rushed forward and eliminated two Ukrainian tanks and six armored personnel carriers.” In this battle, the superiority of the enemy was 1 to 8, and the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia won. “This happens all the time and Ukrainians, frankly, are confused because of this,” the officer said.

The video in question was filmed in the early days of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye direction near Novodarovka.

Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented the tankers for an award for their courage and heroism. The crew of the tank awarded the stars of the Heroes of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to its acting head Denis Pushilin.