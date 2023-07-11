Ministry of Defense: tank platoon of the Vostok group successfully repulsed five Ukrainian attacks

The tank platoon of the tank regiment of the Vostok grouping under the command of Lieutenant Almaz Kydrasov successfully repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian military and destroyed several units of Western armored vehicles on the Vremevsky ledge. About it RIA News Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, said.