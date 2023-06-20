Russian Defense Ministry: tank crews of the Central Military District destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction

Tank crews of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansky direction. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, tankers of the Central Military District regularly defeat the equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian army, hit command and strongholds, and also cover the actions of assault squads.

The Russian military inflicts defeat on the enemy with shots from 125-millimeter guns. To advance the assault squads in the forests, the route will be cleared with the help of special gauge mine trawls, the defense department added.

Earlier it became known about the strengthening of the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnolymansk direction. According to retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko, fortified areas are being equipped on the second and third lines of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and new fortifications are being erected.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the goals of the NMD as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.