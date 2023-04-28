On April 27, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed a “tank carousel” performed by tankers of the 1st Donetsk Corps.

It is noted that the Russian military is destroying enemy fortified areas in the Avdiivka direction, gradually squeezing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) further and further away from Donetsk.

According to the correspondent, the tankers are working under adjustment. They wait each time to receive data so that all shots are carried out with high accuracy.

It is clarified that the commander has two walkie-talkies on his vest, with which he literally “juggles”: one for communication with the crew of the combat vehicle in position, the second for communication with spotters.

“We are currently working from closed positions. It turns out that the adjustment is from us – everything is done from us. When you need to work accurately, clearly, then we ask the infantry to help, as they are closer, ”said Ilya, a serviceman.

The day before, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how tankers supported the Russian infantry during the assault on the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On April 25, it became known that the Russian military began to use the latest T-14 Armata tanks in the special operation zone. They have not yet participated in direct assault operations. It is noted that the tanks received additional side protection from anti-tank ammunition.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar reported that tankers of the Eastern Military District (VVO) from Transbaikalia were destroying the enemy from closed firing positions in the Yuzhno-Donets direction in the Ugledar region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

