The crews of the T-72 tanks of the Southern Military District (SMD) are actively fighting as part of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian tankers strike from closed positions, focusing on coordinates from scouts. Fighters hit equipment and formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), located at a considerable distance out of line of sight.

“In this area, we are carrying out the task of destroying firing points, armored vehicles, as well as enemy manpower located on the right side of the Dnieper,” said platoon commander Ivan.

The accuracy of hits is recorded using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), depending on the results, the fire can be adjusted. At the same time, tanks do not stand still, but maneuver in a given area, taking advantage of the landscape features.

Crew members act in a coordinated manner – everyone strives not to let their comrades down. This increases the efficiency of the entire team.

Earlier, on January 16, the commander of a tank unit announced the successful liquidation of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region.

On January 14, employees of the RF Armed Forces tested an improved model of the tank – T-90M – in the Kherson direction. The fighters noted the high level of crew protection, as well as the convenience of new surveillance devices.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

