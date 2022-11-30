RT: Colonel Shits said a Russian tanker survived a burning tank under grenade fire

A Russian tanker survived a burning tank during a special operation in Ukraine and returned to the battlefield soon after. About this in conversation with RT said his commander, Colonel of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia Ivan Shits.

According to him, the driver from the wrecked tank could not be evacuated, everyone decided that he was dead, but a day later he returned to Russian positions.

The surviving tanker said that he lost consciousness several times in the burning car because of the smoke, and the Ukrainian troops began firing at him with grenades.

“He fired back with four magazines, crawled to the trench line, and fired back from there. RPG grenades have already begun to work on it. I rested up and crawled to our units during the night, ”said Shits.

In early November, a video appeared on social networks, in which a Russian military man twice threw grenades flying towards him from a Ukrainian copter. Later there were reports that this soldier was an infantryman from the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is stationed in the Leningrad region.

It turned out to be Rustam Khudaynurov from the 127th battalion of the 5th brigade of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR). According to the man, he managed to throw eight grenades away from himself, but one of them exploded, and the soldier received shrapnel wounds.