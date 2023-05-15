The battalion commander with the call sign Tigr spoke about the first oncoming battle with the German Leopard tank in the DPR

For the first time, Russian tank crews in the DPR encountered a crew of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a German Leopard tank, which retreated after the first shot fired in its direction. Told about it TASS commander of a tank battalion of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia with the call sign Tigr, whose subordinates took part in the battle.

“The day before yesterday, Leopard came out to work out our positions, we immediately advanced to the oncoming battle. With “Leopard” this is the first case. Our duty armored group advanced to direct fire. Our crew first gave him (opened fire – approx. “Tapes ru”), did not hit, the terrain prevented. He [Leopard] I noticed this and started to leave, retreated, ”said the battalion commander.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the Leopard rolled out to work at the stronghold of the Russian Armed Forces, but intelligence quickly discovered the car.

Earlier in May, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that the Russian Armed Forces have a lot of means to destroy Leopard tanks. To destroy vehicles, you can use anti-tank missile systems and armor-piercing feathered sub-caliber projectiles.

In the same month, Bild journalists wrote that modern anti-tank systems, widespread TM-62 mines and Russian tanks posed the greatest danger to Leopard.