The Russian tank, despite a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher and an explosion on an anti-tank mine during the battle, continued to hold its position and conduct aimed fire at the enemy. On August 15, reports “RIA News” with reference to an officer of the group of troops “South” of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the mechanized assault group of the RF Armed Forces carried out a mission in the Avdeevka direction. One of the tanks attached to it performed a deceptive maneuver, and the second went at the head of the column, covering a couple of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

Approaching the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the cover tank began fire suppression of the enemy fortified area, while the troops landed from the BMP into the forest plantation. During the ensuing battle, a Russian tank had a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher. However, the crew continued to maneuver and conduct aimed fire at the enemy.

During the clash, the crew of the wrecked tank ran into a minefield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but continued to fire at the enemy, as far as the capabilities of the vehicle allowed.

“The crew of the tank, commanded by an officer with the call sign “Belorus”, fully completed the combat mission assigned to him. The fighters left the car only when it was already completely immobilized and, which is especially important, when the column they were covering completely left the enemy’s fire zone. In this battle, our tankers showed a high level of professionalism and true fighting spirit, ”the officer emphasized.

As the serviceman pointed out, during the battle, Russian artillery dealt a massive blow to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Adjustment and objective control of the battle was carried out from a reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Earlier, on August 11, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin said that the newest T-90M Proryv tanks, protected by strong armor, are helping the Russian infantry advance. They work on targets with different types of ammunition, often getting as close as possible to the enemy.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.