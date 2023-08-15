Russian tank withstood a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher and a mine explosion

The Russian tank, which accompanied the assault column in the Avdeevsky direction, during the battle withstood a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher and an explosion on an anti-tank mine. This was told by an officer of the group of troops “South”. His words lead RIA News.

As the interlocutor of the agency noted, even after the explosion, the tank crew continued to hold its position and conduct aimed fire at the enemy and evacuated from the wrecked vehicle only after the task had been completed.