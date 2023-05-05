In the Artyomovsk direction, the tank crew of the T-80 unit of the Airborne Forces (VDV) defeated the fortified stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Ministry of Defense shared footage of the work of the Russian military on Friday, May 5.

It is noted that the calculations of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Russian Armed Forces discovered a group of nationalists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hiding in an empty dilapidated private house in one of the settlements. The building was converted into a fortified stronghold.

Promptly advancing to the indicated area, the crew of the T-80 tank requested the coordinates of the fortification of the Ukrainian military and destroyed them with accurate fire from a 125-millimeter cannon, preventing the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from leaving the shelter and leaving them under the rubble of the building.

In order to avoid return fire from the enemy, the tank crew quickly changed their firing position.

“The car is great for its age. Very efficient at the moment. We arrive at the position, turn around, shoot and quickly leave, ”said the commander of the T-80 tank.

Earlier, on April 25, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar reported that tankers of the Eastern Military District (VVO) from Transbaikalia were destroying the enemy from closed firing positions in the Yuzhno-Donets direction in the Ugledar region.

On April 17, Kitrar showed how the crews of the T-80 VVO tanks worked out at the observation post of Ukrainian militants in the area of ​​​​Vogledar.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.