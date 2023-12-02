During the offensive operation of Russian troops on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the crew of the commander of an assault tank platoon, Major Khasan Sabzaliev, destroyed a fortified stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Ministry of Defense spoke about this and other exploits of Russian military personnel on Sunday, December 3.

The tankers took up a tactically advantageous firing position and attacked the Ukrainian militants. Thanks to the swift actions of the crew and the skillful management of the commander, the strong point and a large number of enemy personnel were destroyed.

However, during the battle, the tank under the command of Major Sabzaliev was suddenly attacked by an anti-tank missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of a rocket hitting the turret of a combat vehicle, the man received a concussion and shrapnel wounds.

Despite his serious condition, Major Sabzaliev, having made sure that the equipment was in good working order, continued to carry out the assigned combat missions. Later, for his heroism, courage and dedication, he was awarded the Order of Courage.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Elena Rudenok, as part of a separate medical detachment of the Airborne Forces (VDV), provided emergency medical care to Russian military personnel and civilians, often at the risk of life.

The battalion tactical group of paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces, in which Rudenok acted, carried out the task of defending an important strategic facility. During the period of work in the special operation zone, she provided qualified medical care to more than 2.5 thousand soldiers with various injuries and wounds, which contributed to their speedy recovery.

Earlier, on November 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that the guard driver, junior sergeant Unatbek Amanov, used small arms to destroy some of the saboteurs who tried to ambush a convoy delivering ammunition to Russian units. As a result, the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to retreat.

Before this, on November 26, it was reported how Sergeant Vladimir Berlim was able to timely detect the movement of a group of unfamiliar persons and promptly attack the intruders, subsequently neutralizing them and delivering them to the command post.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.