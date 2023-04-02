Tampa Bay Lightning guard Sergachev injured in NHL game against New York Islanders

Russian Tampa Bay Lightning player Mikhail Sergachev was injured in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match with the New York Islanders. Reported by journalist Chris Krenn in Twitter.

The defender was injured in the third period of the match. He limped off the platform. As Krenn notes, the athlete could not lean heavily on his right leg. The team did not comment on the situation.

Tampa defeated the Islanders 5-0. Before getting injured, Sergachev managed to shoot the puck and give an assist. With this victory, the team secured a place in the playoffs, which will begin on April 18.

In total, Sergachev has nine goals and 50 assists in 75 NHL games this season. The Russian has been playing for the team since 2017.