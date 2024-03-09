Taekwondoists Khramtsov and Minina won licenses to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Russian taekwondo athletes Maxim Khramtsov and Tatyana Minina won licenses to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This is reported by TASS.

The athletes won their licenses by reaching the finals of the European qualifying tournament in Bulgaria. In the semi-finals, Khramtsov defeated the Serbian Stefan Takov, Minina turned out to be stronger than Dominika Hronova from the Czech Republic. The licenses are not personal, they are won for the National Olympic Committees.

Khramtsov competes in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. The 26-year-old Russian is the Olympic champion in Tokyo. He also has gold at the 2018 World Championships and European Championships.

26-year-old Minina, competing in the weight category up to 57 kilograms, is a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games, a medalist at the World Championships and a winner at the European Championships.

Russians and Belarusians will be able to take part in the 2024 Olympics as individual neutral athletes by decision of the International Olympic Committee. However, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will miss the tournament. In addition, there will be no representatives of team sports in Paris.