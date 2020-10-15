Russian tanks T-72B3M and T-80BVM will receive the Lesochek anti-mine system, reports TASS, referring to the materials of the 38th Scientific Research Testing Institute of Armored Weapons and Equipment (NII BTVT) of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The agency writes that the corresponding electronic warfare (EW) complex suppresses the radio channels for controlling mines and improvised explosive devices, thereby increasing the survivability of tanks.

Also, the NII BTVT proposes to install on the T-72B3M and T-80BVM a complex of active protection “Arena-M” and additional ERA units in a rigid case on the sides.

In February, military expert Aleksey Khlopotov said that the Russian main tank T-72B3 is inferior in its capabilities to the Ukrainian modernized T-64BV, and therefore, if the second combat vehicle is considered a “tank for the poor,” then the first will turn out to be a “tank for the poor.”