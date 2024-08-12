Russian Synchronized Swimmers Coach Pokrovskaya Calls IOC Head’s Behavior Disgusting

The head coach of the Russian national synchronized swimming team, Tatyana Pokrovskaya, spoke about the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. Her words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Pokrovskaya called the IOC chief’s behavior towards Russian athletes disgusting. “Bach pursued a dishonest policy. He is an Olympic champion, he knows what it is like when a person prepares, strives for his dream. But Bach was able to spit in the souls of Russian and Belarusian athletes,” she said.

For the first time since 2000, synchronized swimmers from outside Russia became Olympic champions. The Chinese team won the group event at the Paris Olympics, with the US team coming in second and Spain rounding out the top three.

Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, representatives of team sports were prohibited from participating in the tournament. Thus, domestic synchronized swimmers missed the Games in Paris, since medals will be awarded in duets and groups.