Russian synchronized swimmer Varvara Subbotina answered subscribers’ questions in her Instagram.

One of the users asked why the athlete increased her breasts. “Where did you get this information from? Tired of saying that I never did anything to myself! But if you like to think that I’m all redone, then that’s your business, ”Subbotina wrote. She also named this question as her favorite.

Last November, Subbotina recalled that she used to be addicted to likes on social networks. “I carefully watched how many likes I had, who liked it, how many times it was saved and forwarded. Now there is no such thing, ”said the athlete.

20-year-old Subbotina is a four-time world champion. She also won the European Championship three times.