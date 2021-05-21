Russian swimmer Martin Malyutin won gold at the European Championships. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The 21-year-old showed the best result, swimming 200 meters freestyle in a minute and 44.79 seconds. At the same time, Malyutin set a record for the European Championships. Silver in this discipline was won by the British athlete Duncan Scott. The third place also went to the representative of Great Britain Thomas Dean.

On May 19, another Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won another gold at the European Championship. The medal became the third for the Russian in the tournament. In addition, during the competition, he twice broke the world record in the distance of 50 meters on the back.

The European Swimming Championships are taking place in Hungary. The tournament will run until May 23.