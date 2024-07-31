Swimmer Kirpichnikova, who competed for Russia, brought France silver at the 2024 Olympics

French swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova, who competed for Russia, won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in the 1500-meter freestyle, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The athlete covered the distance in 15 minutes and 40.35 seconds. American Katie Ledecky became the Olympic champion for the eighth time in her career; she won with an Olympic record (15 minutes and 30.02 seconds). The top three was completed by German Isabelle Goese (15 minutes and 41.16 seconds).

Kirpichnikova’s change of sports citizenship became known in April last year. The athlete has been training in France for five years. It was previously reported that the swimmer has a chance to take part in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Olympic Games as part of the European team.

Kirpichnikova, 24, is a three-time European champion in short-course swimming as part of the Russian national team. She also has a silver medal from the World Championships.