FSB: Nizhny Novgorod resident accused of treason for helping Ukrainian telephone scammers

Law enforcement officers have detained a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region on suspicion of treason in favor of Ukraine. According to investigators, he was helping telephone scammers, the regional FSB reported, reports TASS.

“It was established that a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region was recruited by the Ukrainian special services and carried out their task of collecting money obtained by telephone scammers from citizens of the Russian Federation,” the report states.

The investigation believes that the Nizhny Novgorod resident sent the money stolen from the Russians to bank accounts dictated by representatives of the Ukrainian special services, and that they were subsequently used to provide financial support to the Armed Forces of the Enemy (AFU).

As a result, a criminal case was opened against a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region on the grounds of a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason). He was taken into custody.

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Veliky Novgorod, accused of committing treason. While working at a military-industrial complex enterprise, he established contact with a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and gave him information about military units, his employer, as well as the purpose and volumes of manufactured products.