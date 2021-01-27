A Russian suspected of attacking police officers during an unsanctioned rally in Vladivostok has surrendered. This was reported by the press service of the Investigative Department of the RF IC for the Primorsky Territory, reports TASS…

As told in the department, the wanted person came to the investigating authorities with a confession. In total, two criminal cases were initiated in the city on the fact of attacks on riot police and police officers during unauthorized actions. In one of the episodes, the suspect was detained, and in the second, he was wanted.

Earlier, the Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested the first person accused of assaulting a police officer during an unauthorized protest on 23 January. A preventive measure was chosen for two months in relation to Yevgeny Yessenov. The man is charged with committing a crime that falls under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of violence against a government official”).

On January 23, in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities, uncoordinated rallies took place in support of Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 for repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.