A Russian sailor rescued off the coast of Turkey after the crash of a dry cargo ship revealed the cause of the ship’s death. About it reported Russian Embassy in Ankara on its Facebook page.

According to the vessel’s senior technician Nikolai Krinov, the ship sank due to bad weather conditions. Now the sailor is in the hospital in the city of Bartin, the fate of another Russian citizen remains unknown.

Earlier it became known that six sailors rescued after the crash are in satisfactory condition and are doing well.

The ship’s owner was the Ukrainian company Arvin Shipping LTD. According to the latest data, there were 12 crew members on board. Two of them are citizens of Russia, the rest are Ukrainians. The dry cargo ship was flying from Georgia to Bulgaria and sank off the coast of the Turkish province of Bartin at about 1 pm on Sunday, January 17.