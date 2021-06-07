A resident of the Ongudaysky district of the Altai Republic survived after being hit by a truck. This is reported on website Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

According to the ministry, the accident occurred at about 22:55 on June 5 at the 626th kilometer of the P-256 Chuisky tract highway. A 68-year-old Russian from the village of Maima was driving a KamAZ-541150. It collided tangentially with a Toyota Camry parked on the side of the road and hit a 31-year-old man who was getting into the car. The victim was hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Car inspectors noticed that the Toyota driver was on the road without a reflective vest at night. The driver of the KamAZ was sober, the victim had a blood test for alcohol. An inspection is carried out upon the fact of an accident.

On May 26, it was reported that four trucks collided on the Yekaterinburg-Tyumen highway, one person died. The driver of KamAZ crashed into three cars that were waiting for a green traffic light, he died on the spot. Two more participants in the accident were not injured, one refused hospitalization.