A resident of St. Petersburg Anton Dimov survived 15 clinical deaths in one night. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. The longest of them lasted almost half an hour.

The Russian was brought to the hospital by a predisposition to the formation of blood clots – genetic thrombophlebia. On the morning of February 10, the man went to shower before visiting the clinic. He immediately felt chest pain, then shortness of breath began, chest pain appeared and his eyes began to darken.

Dimov called an ambulance when his lips turned blue and his arms and legs turned white. He believes that the hot shower “activated” blood circulation, and the flow of blood carried the blood clots from the hands into the pulmonary arteries.

In the hospital, the man was connected to a ventilator, at that moment the oxygen level in his blood dropped to 66 percent. Then he died for the first time. “I just started to choke and choked, falling into the darkness. That’s all, this is where my memories end, ”says Dimov.

Doctors fought for the patient’s life all night, as the man’s internal organs refused. After coming out of an induced coma three days later, he heard that he had survived 15 clinical deaths in 12 hours of intensive care.

“All the doctors were very polite to me, I was an important patient for them. They had this for the first time, ”concluded Dimov.

The patient now has only a mild cough and shortness of breath.

Earlier, the man suffered five clinical deaths per night, but was resuscitated by Moscow doctors.