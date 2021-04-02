In Blagoveshchensk, surgeons performed an operation in a burning cardiac center. When the building caught fire, the operation had already begun and it was impossible to interrupt it. Telegram-channel Mash.

It is noted that in total about 100 people were evacuated from the center, including patients and doctors. The mayor of the city, Oleg Imameev, clarified that the operation was taking place on the first floor of the building, the situation was controlled by firefighters.

Currently, the fire in the center is localized on an area of ​​1600 square meters. According to the data of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Amur Region, referred to by RIA News, the building employs 59 people and 28 pieces of equipment, the fire was assigned an increased difficulty grade.

According to preliminary data published on website Prosecutor’s Office of the Amur Region, the cause of the fire was a violation of the electrical wiring. The second, wooden, floor of the building caught fire.

