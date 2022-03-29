LONDON (Reuters) – The United States and its allies are planning new sanctions on more sectors of Russia’s economy that are essential to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, including supply chains, the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary said on Tuesday, Wally Adeyemo.

Adeyemo, speaking in London on a trip to Europe to talk to allies about strengthening and enforcing sanctions to punish Russia, said that scaling up such efforts is aimed at undermining “the Kremlin’s ability to operate its war machine”.

“In addition to sanctions on companies in sectors that allow the Kremlin’s malign activities, we also plan to take measures to affect their critical supply chains,” Adeyemo said at a Chatham House event.

“Our aim is to use an integral approach that includes export controls that will have effects over time and sanctions that will weigh immediately,” he said, adding that they will also target alternative military suppliers used by Russia.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Western allies have frozen the Russian central bank’s foreign currency assets, banned transactions by major Russian banks and wealthy elites in hard currencies, and placed restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and other technologies. .

(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill in London)

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 55 11 5047 2984)) REUTERS CMO

