Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of Su-34 aircraft strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk

A strike by a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber on a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in a border area of ​​the Kursk region was captured on video. The footage was published by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

The footage shows the aircraft taking off to carry out combat missions and then dropping shells with universal planning and correction modules.

The Defense Ministry said that the strike was carried out on manpower and equipment. Information about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the Su-34 strike is not provided.

In the Kursk region, fighting with Ukrainian troops that have invaded the region has been going on for more than four weeks. Counter-terrorist operation and emergency regimes have been introduced in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the expulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region a sacred duty of the Russian military.