Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who got into the Guinness Book of Records, died at 21. This was reported in Instagram President of the Federation of Sumo and Mas-Wrestling of Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR), coach of the Russian junior mas-wrestling team Betal Gubzhev.

“The Guinness Book of Records record holder, the first sumo wrestler of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Dzhambulat Khatokhov, has passed away. My condolences to family and friends, ”wrote Gubzhev, but did not disclose the cause of death.

In 2003, at three and a half years old, Dzhambulat Khatokhov was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest and strongest boy in the world for his age. Then his weight was 48 kilograms, and his foot size was 32. By the age of 17, his weight was 230 kilograms. As a child, he took part in the “Big wash” program, after which he gained fame. Then a story about him was filmed by journalists from Germany.

In 2019, the fattest man in the world was reported to have lost weight and was left with 95 kilograms of excess skin. In 2016, Mexican Juan Pedro Franco reached 590 kilograms, and he was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the heaviest person in the world. The Mexican could not get out of bed and did not leave his room for six years. However, then within three years he lost 330 kilograms.