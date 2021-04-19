Owners of garden plots in Russia will be able to partially offset the cost of building houses on their land. This was reported by “Prime” with reference to an official letter from the Ministry of Finance.

As follows from the message, only owners of summer cottages on which residential buildings are located can apply for a new benefit. In this case, the real estate object must be registered in the ownership. The exemption will apply to homes for which title was registered only in 2019 or later.

The summer resident has the right to indicate the costs of building a house as part of the property deduction for personal income tax. The size of the tax benefit is 13 percent of the amount spent, but no more than 2 million rubles will be credited to the maximum. The maximum amount of deduction that a summer resident will receive is 260 thousand rubles, the ministry specified.

Earlier, in March, it became known that the majority of Russians (37 percent) want to live outside the city, but in the closest access to it. 30 percent would choose to live in a cozy sleeping area. Only 20 percent dream of living in the center of a metropolis. 8 percent of the respondents would gladly leave for a deep forest.

