Lawyers: unauthorized buildings of Russians in the country were under threat of demolition

In early May 2023, the Russian government passed a resolution according to which unauthorized buildings in the dacha could be at risk of demolition. The changes will come into effect on September 1. Without the risk of demolition in the country, you can build sheds, baths, sheds, cellars, outbuildings. However, other properties require a building permit.

What buildings need permits

The document clarifies that it is not necessary to issue a special permit for the construction of auxiliary buildings in the country. To be included in this category, an object must fit at least one of the criteria:

it is being built on the same site with the main building and is designed to serve it;

will help ensure the operation of the main building, is not a particularly dangerous, technically complex or unique object. The building is located on the same or adjacent plot with the main house, and its area does not exceed 1500 square meters;

located on a land plot for individual housing construction (IZHS) or personal subsidiary farming, the maximum height is 20 meters. See also Usa, here is the winter storm: in Wyoming temperatures down to -57°. Thus the cars advance in the storm

As lawyers explain, for ordinary citizens in such cases, baths, sheds, sheds, cellars and other outbuildings will be considered auxiliary buildings, and for developers – checkpoint buildings, security posts, control rooms, sales offices.

Photo: Irina Dainakova / Shutterstock / Fotodom

For the construction of other objects in the country, the Russians will have to obtain permission, experts warn. If the building turns out to be not auxiliary, but independent, then it may be recognized as an unauthorized structure and demanded to be demolished. Lawyers noted that it is impossible to acquire ownership of such objects. In addition, the owner of the site will not be able to dispose of the building – sell, donate, lease and make other transactions.

Problems can arise from improperly installed toilets

Serious consequences also await summer residents with improperly built toilets. Experts explain that the requirements for these objects in suburban areas are mainly related to the comfort and safety of neighbors. To avoid punishment and unnecessary expenses, it is necessary to take into account a number of rules.

So, the restroom should be located at least 12 meters from other buildings, eight meters from the well or well and two meters from the fence. In addition, the toilet must be equipped with a sealed tank. For violation of the rules, summer residents can be fined from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles or require the dismantling of the structure.

Photo: Svetlyachock / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Sanctions are also provided for the neglect of other norms. Thus, the placement of property outside the cadastral boundaries of the site will entail civil liability. In the event of a conflict, the owner of the dacha will be required not only to vacate the occupied area, but also to pay the municipality for rent.

Related materials:

In addition, strict rules apply to lighting a fire in a suburban area. The minimum distance from buildings to the installation site of the brazier is five meters. Experts warn that the use of open fire is possible only if there are primary fire extinguishing equipment and mobile communications to call emergency services. For violation of the rules during the fire season, summer residents will have to pay up to 20 thousand rubles.