Lawyer Tatyana Matsukova warned Russian summer residents about fines for mint, dandelion and chamomile on the site. She said RIA Newsthat they, like hogweed and thistle, are among the most dangerous plant pests.

According to the law, summer residents who do not destroy weeds face an administrative fine of 300 to 500 rubles, officials – from 500 to one thousand, legal – from five to 10 thousand rubles.

“The list of weeds is determined by the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of September 18, 2020 No. 1482. Weed plants include, in particular, Sosnovsky’s hogweed, field mint, sow thistle, medicinal dandelion, fragrant chamomile, thistles of various species, ragweed of various species,” she explained Matsukov.

It is an offense to use disease-infested seeds and not act when the owner does not remove weeds. However, the lawyer added that if the violation is insignificant and the harm is extremely small, administrative liability can be avoided.

Earlier in April, lawyer Irina Zuy warned that citizens who abandoned their summer cottages could easily lose them. According to her, it is possible to seize the land owned by the court in the event that it is proved that the objects located on the site threaten the safety of other persons.