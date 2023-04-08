In Russia, there was a fine for repairing and washing a car in a summer cottage

At the beginning of the summer season, land owners were reminded that if certain rules were violated, they would have to pay a fine. In 2023, the list of prohibitions and punishments was replenished with new items, Kommersant reports.

Owners of plots in garden partnerships and private houses are required to comply with fire safety rules. This year, the requirements have been relaxed: now you can burn garbage and barbecue on your own land, but subject to the rules. You can burn foliage 15 meters from buildings instead of 50, as it was before, and use the barbecue – five meters from any buildings, while there should be no combustible materials and dead wood within a range of two meters. Barrels for burning garbage are allowed to be installed 7.5 meters from buildings. Violations are punishable by a fine of two to four thousand rubles. Under the conditions of a special fire regime, the amount will increase tenfold.

Gardeners are required to eliminate harmful plants, such as hogweed, and dead wood on the site, as well as mow the grass. The fine for non-compliance will be five thousand rubles for a summer resident and up to 500 thousand rubles for the owner of agricultural land.

There was a fine for washing and repairing cars on the territory of SNT – from three to five thousand rubles. In case of detection of soil contamination, the punishment will increase to ten thousand.

It is still forbidden to arbitrarily equip wells in the country – they, like wells, must have certificates. In this case, the well should not reach the aquifer. If a violation is found, it will have to be liquidated and a fine of three to five thousand rubles will have to be paid.

You will also have to pay for the incorrect installation of an outdoor toilet. For human waste, a sealed container is needed. The distance from the toilet to other buildings, according to sanitary rules, should be at least 12 meters, and to the well – at least eight. Otherwise, a fine in the amount of three to five thousand rubles is threatened.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian woman managed to recover tens of thousands of rubles from the owner of the gas pipeline for refusing his services to connect gas to her house, which she paid earlier.