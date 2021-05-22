Human rights activist and lawyer Yevgeny Korchago, in an interview with the Prime agency, explained the ban on parsley to Russian summer residents.

Korchago noted that the seeds of curly parsley are included in the SanPiN “Hygienic Requirements for the Safety and Nutritional Value of Food Products.” However, parsley itself does not fall under the ban – its cultivation and consumption is absolutely legal. The lawyer explained that only parsley seeds are included in the list of prohibited plants, from which it is possible to prepare oil that is dangerous to human life.

If it is proved that parsley seeds are grown for the purpose of obtaining oil, then liability is threatened for this under Article 228 of the Criminal Code of Russia. It provides for a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles or salary or other income for three months, said Korchago. In addition, they can be punished with compulsory labor for up to 480 hours, or correctional labor for up to two years, restraint of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same period.

If the summer resident does not intend to use the seeds of curly parsley, then you should not be afraid to grow it in your summer cottage, the lawyer concluded.

Earlier, Nikita Chaplin, the chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region and a member of the Moscow Regional Duma Committee on Property Relations and Land Use, explained why Russians should not be afraid of fines for daisies and dandelions on the site. According to Chaplin, in 2019 and 2020, summer residents were fined only for the presence of a cow parsnip on their territory. At the same time, he stressed that the sanctions affected only the owners of abandoned sites, who had not appeared there for years.