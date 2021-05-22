It is legal to grow and use curly parsley for food, but its seeds are included in the SanPiN “Hygienic Requirements for the Safety and Nutritional Value of Food Products” and are banned. This point was explained to the Russians in an interview with the agency “Prime»Human rights activist, lawyer Evgeniy Korchago.

According to him, it was the seeds of curly parsley that were included in the list of prohibited plants, since they “can be used to prepare oil that is dangerous to human health.”

The lawyer warned that the cultivation of seeds for the purpose of obtaining narcotic oil, provided that this is proven, is liable in accordance with Art. 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the article, a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles or in the amount of wages or other income for a period of up to three months is imposed for such a crime. In addition, punishment in the form of compulsory labor for up to 480 hours, or correctional labor for up to two years is also possible. Karchago stressed that it is not excluded that the restriction of freedom for up to three years or imprisonment for the same period is possible.

If you do not use the seeds of curly parsley in this way, then summer residents should not be afraid to grow it on their site, the lawyer concluded.

On May 4, the first deputy chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, Nikita Chaplin, explained that summer residents who do not destroy weeds on their plots are not threatened with fines.

Earlier, lawyer Tatyana Matsukova said that summer residents who do not destroy weeds on their plots, including dandelion and chamomile, are allegedly facing an administrative fine.

Chaplin recalled that the Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses) describes fines for violating the control of weed plants, but this applies to agricultural producers, not summer residents. At the same time, he warned that at the same time, summer residents of the Moscow region may receive a fine if they refuse to deal with a specific weed – hogweed.