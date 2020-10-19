Highlights: Russia’s Sukhoi SU-27 fighter aircraft reached very close to Israeli passenger plane

Russian aircraft escapes after air traffic control warning, incident in Cyprus airspace

Even before, the Russian aircraft had landed near the B-52 bomber of America, narrowly survived the accident.

Tel Aviv

A Russian fighter jet from an Israeli passenger plane going from Greece to Tel Aviv arrived. The passengers sitting on the plane were terrified to see the fighter jet from another country so close. The Israeli passenger plane was in the airspace of Cyprus at the time the incident occurred. Air traffic control of Cyprus issued an immediate warning seeing the Russian fighter plane so close. Since then, that fighter aircraft has been away from Israeli passenger aircraft.

Cyprus airspace incident

According to a Times of Israel report, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. At that time the Israeli passenger plane Airbus A320 was leaving for Tel Aviv from Greece’s island Rhodes. Just then, the Russian Sukhoi Su-27 came dangerously close to this passenger aircraft. Both planes flew dangerous distances for about a minute.

What is global flight rules

According to global air flight regulations, no fighter aircraft can come within the radius of one mile during the flight of any passenger aircraft. This is done only when there is an emergency or if the passenger plane has asked for help. However, this Russian fighter plane suddenly approached the Israeli passenger aircraft and posed a threat.

Russia and Israel remain silent

Neither Israel nor Russian government officials have commented on the incident. Russian warships are currently deployed in Syria. Those who cross the border of neighboring countries and enter the airspace of another day. For this reason, whenever a passenger plane passes through this area, the Israeli or Turkish fighter jets take it under their protection and safely cross the border.

Russian jets have done such acts before also

Russia’s fighter jets have done such dangerous acts before. In August itself, the Russian fighter jet came out of the US B-52 strategic bomber performing acrobatics right in front of it. However, the American pilot showed readiness to save the collision of both planes.